Baldwin Humane Society discusses its program to help pets

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Animal adoptions are down both locally and nationwide, and surrenders are up.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Abby Pruet and Shelby Dye from the Baldwin Humane Society to talk about their program.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.