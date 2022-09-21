Advertise With Us
Brodie’s Cream & Bean to host fall market

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -On Saturday, September 24, Cream & Bean will be hosting an old-fashioned Fall Market Day at their shop in Silverhill.

They will have 27 local artisans set up as well as 3 food trucks. Vendor booth fees are being donated to Maji Hope. It is a blessing for local makers to have a place to show and sell their items and a blessing for Maji Hope to spread the word about what they do and raising funds for upcoming clean water projects. Small town fall markets are a great way to help support people in our local communities and this one just happens to also help people on the other side of the world.

Brodie’s Cream & Bean is a family-owned ice cream, coffee and gift shop located in downtown Silverhill, Alabama and proudly serves locally made Old Dutch ice cream. In 2009, the Brodie family founded Maji Hope, a nonprofit that does clean water projects in rural villages in east Africa. Brodie’s Cream & Bean helps raise funds for these water projects and covers all administrative costs for Maji Hope. Inside the gift shop, shoppers can find local items like honey and jelly, boutique clothing for adults and children, and even African items that were handmade by women in villages awaiting clean water projects to be done in their community.

