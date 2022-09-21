City, owner work to remove unauthorized scooters from downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile on Wednesday began impounding scooters that were recently placed in downtown Mobile without authorization, according to the city.

City officials said they were not provided any information about the EZRide Scooters recently placed in the downtown area. The city said the company does not have a franchise agreement to have its scooters in the city’s rights of way and the Mobile Police Department began impounding them.

According to city officials, the owner of EZRide Scooters was unaware that a franchise agreement was required to conduct business in city rights of way. However, the owner has been cooperating with city staff to collect the company’s scooters and the company will not be charged an impound fee for the scooters collected by the MPD, city officials said.

Bolt Mobilility had operated scooters in the area until departing in August.

