FOX10 News announces location for this year’s playground project

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s an exciting day at FOX10. Through our partnership with the United Way of Southwest Alabama, we have a location for our next Playground Project.

FOX10 helped build one last year at Walsh Park on Windsor Avenue and we’re excited to start another.

We’ve teamed up with local sponsors and United Way of Southwest to help Dearborn YMCA build a playground at the former YWCA in Toulminville.

“Y’s are closing all over the country, Dearborn is expanding because there’s a need here and the director, Colette decided it was time to move over here and bring some more services to the people in this neighborhood,” said Jill Chenowith, President/CEO of UWSA.

The building is currently under renovation but will eventually be a community center. In addition to the new playground, they’ll also be providing child care services.

“I think this playground is going to be instrumental in providing our youth a place to come during out-of-school hours to be active away from the tv, away from the video games,” said Colette Huff, CEO of Dearborn YMCA,

“and just improving their social skills, their cognitive skills, and their motor skills and reduce childhood obesity.”

Two local sponsors have helped to make this year’s vision possible. Palmer’s Toyota superstore/Airport Hyundai and EcoSouth Services were a part of our last project playground and said they had to help again after seeing last year’s success.

“Well, it was just great to see on the opening day of the park and the community out there and hearing stories from residents that have been trying for years to get something done with that piece of property and they were so excited to see it was a park for the kids and all the kids out there playing and it’s continued to be a success,” said Joe Burkel, CEO of EcoSouth Services.

“One of my favorite things is to take my children to a local playground, watch them, run around, watch them, have fun, watch them grow and develop. So if we can help other people in the gulf coast experience that magic is perfect for us,” said Jacob Palmer, COO of Palmer Toyota Superstore and Airport Hyundai.

The city of Mobile is also excited to help out. Councilman Corey Penn said he came to this very location when he was a kid and is ecstatic that the building and its services are being revived.

“I attended here at YWCA and I was diagnosed with a speech impediment here and they were able to give me the resources I needed,” said Councilman Penn, “just like it was for me when I was a kid, this is going to give the same opportunity for the young people that live here in this community. Now they’ll have a place to go to and have a place to have fun and exercise.”

Next month children from the community will come out for “Dream Day” to design their dream playground.

FOX10 News will be sharing the final design in November and will have our ribbon cutting in December, just in time for the holidays.

