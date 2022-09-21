Gulf Coast Spotlight: 2022 LendingTree Bowl game and events

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 2022 LendingTree Bowl is set for December 17 at 4:45 p.m. at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Game representatives joined us for our Gulf Coast Spotlight to talk about the game, but also several events and community outreach programs leading up to the game. Some of those events are listed below:

CSpire 1st & 10 Club - new meeting location, Moe’s BBQ Downtown Dauphin Street. Speakers include HFC Kane Wommack (South Alabama), Assoc HFC Zac Ethridge (Auburn University), Associate DC Charles Kelly (Alabama) and Broadcaster Tim Brando (Fox Sports). Proceeds from the club go to scholarships in the community.

Lendahand Small Business Grant - Bowl added an additional $20,000 dollars, meaning this year the bowl and LendingTree will award 4 - $10,000 grants to area small businesses - apply on the bowl’s website. Any business with less than 25 employees that gross $100,000 or more per year and is located in Mobile County is eligible to apply.

LendingTree Bowl Art Competition - $1800 in prize money award to the winning student’s art program. One winner’s art will be placed on the program cover. Winners receive prizes as well.

Nominate a Teacher - We have a fourth program, but will not be announcing that until next Tuesday (September 20th), when we participate in the CFP’s ExtraYard for Teacher’s Big Day of Giving. The bowl will surprise one public school teacher in our community with a $1,000 grant. This will kickoff the bowl’s nominate a teacher, in which the bowl will award 10 additional $1,000 grants (totaling $11,000 in grants for public school teachers). We want the communities help in identifying teachers that go above and beyond. Parents, students and coworkers can nominate a teacher through the bowl’s website.

https://lendingtreebowl.com/

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.