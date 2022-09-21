Gunman fires shots into MPD vehicle, no officers hurt, police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A gunman opened fire on Mobile police officers, striking a police vehicle at least three times. No officers were injured in the Tuesday night incident.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. in the area of the 1600 block of Flicker Drive. According to Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine, an unknown individual opened fire on several officers who were in the area. The police vehicle was hit at least three times, he said.

“I just want the community to know that we’re looking into it,” Prine said. “This matter is under investigation. We’re fortunate that our officers were not hurt in this incident. But I can also tell you that whoever is responsible for this needs to turn themselves in. This will not be tolerated -- not now, not ever.”

No further details were released.

“We’ll have more in the morning for you,” Prine said

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.