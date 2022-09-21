Location announced for new FOX10 Playground Project

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s an exciting day here at FOX10. Through our partnership with the United Way of Southwest Alabama, we have a location for our next Playground Project.

FOX10 and our partners and sponsors will be helping Dearborn YMCA renovate the former YWCA in Toulminville. It will now a community center and will even include child care services.

FOX10 is teaming up with The United Way of Southwest Alabama, Miracle, and Make an Impact to build the brand new playground.

This new playground is made possible through our sponsors: EcoSouth Services and Palmer’s Toyota Superstore/Airport Hyundai. You can follow the FOX10 Playground Project to completion on-air, online and on social media.

