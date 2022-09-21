Massachusetts woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - The Orange Beach Police Department has released the name of the pedestrian who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Monday.

It was about 10:30 p.m. when Orange Beach officers responded to the 25000 block of Canal Road for a traffic fatality in which a vehicle struck and killed 55-year-old Kathleen Sullivan of Plymouth, Mass.

Sullivan is believed to have been crossing the road when she was struck. The driver of the vehicle has been identified as a juvenile.

Police are still investigating at this time.

