Massachusetts woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Orange Beach

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - The Orange Beach Police Department has released the name of the pedestrian who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Monday.

It was about 10:30 p.m. when Orange Beach officers responded to the 25000 block of Canal Road for a traffic fatality in which a vehicle struck and killed 55-year-old Kathleen Sullivan of Plymouth, Mass.

Sullivan is believed to have been crossing the road when she was struck. The driver of the vehicle has been identified as a juvenile.

Police are still investigating at this time.

