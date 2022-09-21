MCSO arrests 3 and recovers drugs, guns, cash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men after investigators say they executed a narcotics search warrant Wednesday in the 900 block of Dickinson Avenue and recovered drugs, guns, and money.

Deputies arrested Detarios Chevyaire Harris, 22 Jamal Spelton, 23, and Jaylon Shermone Keeling, 22, all of Mobile. The three were booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail and later released, according to jail records.

Harris and Keeling are each facing a charge of possession of marijuana. Spelton and Keeling are each facing a charge of carrying a pistol without a permit.

During the search, the sheriff’s office found an AR-15, two Glocks, marijuana, edibles, a bulletproof vest, a money counter and nearly $44,000, authorities said.

Misdemeanor warrants were expected to be signed Tuesday for a fourth subject, authorities said.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.