Mobile County jury finds woman guilty of murder and abuse of corpse

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After only deliberating for 20 minutes on Tuesday, a Mobile County Jury found Amber Kuta guilty of murder and abuse of a corpse, according to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

On June 20, 2019, Mobile police officers conducted a welfare check on the victim, Tracy Griffin, who they found to be deceased and severely burned on top of a burn pile in her backyard.

The MPD arrested Amber Kuta after an investigation.

The DA’s office said Kuta admitted to stabbing her friend 14 times, rolling her in a carpet and disposing her body in the backyard by burning her.

Kuta will be facing life or life without parole at sentencing set for Oct. 18.

