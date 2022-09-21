Advertise With Us
Mobile County jury finds woman guilty of murder and abuse of corpse

Amber Kuta
Amber Kuta(Mobile County District Attorney's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After only deliberating for 20 minutes on Tuesday, a Mobile County Jury found Amber Kuta guilty of murder and abuse of a corpse, according to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

On June 20, 2019, Mobile police officers conducted a welfare check on the victim, Tracy Griffin, who they found to be deceased and severely burned on top of a burn pile in her backyard.

The MPD arrested Amber Kuta after an investigation.

The DA’s office said Kuta admitted to stabbing her friend 14 times, rolling her in a carpet and disposing her body in the backyard by burning her.

Kuta will be facing life or life without parole at sentencing set for Oct. 18.

