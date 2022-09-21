Mobile Symphony Orchestra opens its 25th anniversary season with ‘Scheherazade’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Symphony Orchestra Music Director Scott Speck joined us to talk about the Symphony’s 25th Anniversary season opener. Scheherazade is an action-packed concert spotlighting the impressive skills and talents of the Gulf Coast’s premier orchestra, Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 25, at 2:30 p.m., at Mobile’s historic Saenger Theatre.

“MSO’s season begins with a concert that celebrates our musicians themselves,” MSO Music Director Scott Speck explains. “Rimsky-Korsakov’s colorful tone poem, Scheherazade, calls for myriad solos from within the orchestra – including extended solos for flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, horn, trumpet, trombone, percussion, cello, and of course our concertmaster, Jenny Grégoire, playing the voice of Scheherazade.”

Capriccio Espagnol, also by Rimsky-Korsakov, opens the program with a burst of energy; and the program moves closer to home for Night in the Tropics, a rarely performed symphony by the New Orleans-born composer Louis Moreau Gottschalk.

Mobile Symphony

257 Dauphin Street

Mobile, AL 36602

www.mobilesymphony.org

251-432-2010 – Box Office

Box office open 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Mon-Fri and 10:00 a.m.to showtime on Sat. and Sun. concert weekends. Tickets start at $20. Student tickets are just $10. On Sunday classical performances, students in grades K-12 are free with paying adult through our Big Red Ticket program, sponsored by Alabama Power. The box office opens at 10 a.m. on Sat. and Sun. on concert weekends.

---

