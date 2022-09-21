Opening night at the Baldwin County Fair

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Tuesday was the opening night of the 71st annual Baldwin County Fair with lights, rides, and fun times lasting through the week.

From the petting zoo to lots of snacks and prizes, there was enough for the whole family to have fun.

“For me, being a grandmother, I think it was the Himalayas,” said Jennifer Pelot. “That’s always been my favorite ride.”

The fair looked even more magical at night. The rides were lit up, and the lines were longer as more people arrived throughout the night.

Two young boys took their turn on a brave ride.

“It drops you, and it’s kind of high, and I was scared,” said Gavin Salvaggio and Griffin Stanley. “I felt like I was going to die. We were going so high, and I didn’t know when we were going to stop, and as soon as we stopped at the top, we immediately went down.”

Kids also encouraged more people to come out.

“These people work hard, so I think people should come to this fair just for the hard work they put into it,” said Addalyn Kilgore.

Tuesday through Thursday, admission is $25 and that includes rides, but prices differ for the weekend.

Friday and Saturday are a $10 admission, $25 for wristbands Friday, and $30 for wristbands Saturday. Parking is free.

Thursday is free admission from 5-7 p.m. for senior citizens and veterans.

The fair is in town through Saturday.

