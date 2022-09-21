Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Playground Project: Jacob Palmer of Palmer’s Toyota Superstore/Airport Hyundai

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jacob Palmer, COO of Palmer’s Toyota Superstore/Airport Hyundai, talks about his company’s involvement with the new FOX10 Playground Project.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Playground Project: Jill Chenoweth of the United Way of Southwest Alabama
Location announced for new FOX10 Playground Project
Playground Project: Colette Huff of the Dearborn YMCA
Playground Project: Colette Huff of the Dearborn YMCA
Playground Project: Jill Chenoweth of the United Way of Southwest Alabama
Playground Project: Jill Chenoweth of the United Way of Southwest Alabama
Playground Project: Jill Chenoweth of the United Way of Southwest Alabama
Playground Project: Jill Chenoweth of the United Way of Southwest Alabama