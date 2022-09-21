Recipe: Greer’s Roasted Red Pepper and Artichoke Dip

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Roasted Red Pepper & Artichoke Dip

8 oz cream cheese, softened

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup sour cream

2 tbsp. jarred jalapeños, diced

16 oz jar roasted red peppers, drained

15 oz can artichoke hearts, drained

8 oz pepper Jack cheese, shredded

1/2 cup parmesan cheese, shredded, reserve some for topping

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper

Pour drained roasted red peppers into the bowl of a food processor. Pulse until puréed. Pour into a colander and allow to drain in the sink. Continue to press with a spatula as there will be a great deal of water. Peppers should be thick, similar to the look of tomato paste once drained completely.

Pour drained artichoke hearts into the bowl of the food processor and chop finely.

Place softened cream cheese in a bowl and beat with hand mixer. Add mayonnaise, sour cream, garlic powder, kosher salt, black pepper, jalapeños, roasted red pepper purée “paste”, chopped artichokes, pepper Jack cheese, and 1/4 cup parmesan cheese. Blend until well combined.

Pour into a baking dish that has been sprayed with non stick spray. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup parmesan cheeses. Bake at 400 degrees for 25 minutes until browned and bubbly.

Serve hot with chips, crackers, or pita.

