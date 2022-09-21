South Alabama hosting 9th annual Mega Musical Chairs event

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - South Alabama is hosting its 9th annual Mega Musical Chairs event! They are so excited to bring back the game that brings the community together for charity!

Mega Musical Chairs is one of South Alabama’s biggest community events. Mega Musical Chairs is exactly what it sounds like - a HUGE game of musical chairs, but with a twist! All of the participants are playing for a charity, and the winner of the game gets to donate 100% of the proceeds to the charity of their choice! Not only will the fundraiser allow players to enjoy themselves and play a competitive game of musical chairs, but it will also foster friendly competition and philanthropic engagement between some of the campus’s biggest organizations.

Last year, they raised $13,000 for Camp SMILE! This year they strive to pass that goal, and bring the South and Mobile community together once again for a night of philanthropy, food, fun, and prizes!

Mega Musical Chairs is sponsored by Alpha Epsilon Delta (the largest student organization on campus with over 500+ active members) and was awarded the prestigious international award for Student-Driven Program of the Year at the 2016 ACUI Annual Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana. In 2019, Mega-Musical chairs raised over $9,400!

All of the fun is taking place on September 30th from 6 to 9 PM at the Grounds in Mobile. That is located at 1035 Cody Rd N.

You can pre-order tickets for $10 which includes a meal, t-shirt, raffle ticket entries, and entrance to the game! Tickets will be $15 at the door.

