Theodore man accused of of car burglaries at Tillman’s Corner hotel

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WALA) - A Theodore man is accused of breaking into cars at a Tillman’s Corner hotel.

Michael Paul Willard, 29, was arrested Monday night at the Holiday Inn Express.

According to Mobile police, officers responded just before 11 p.m. Monday to the hotel at 5190 Motel Court regarding a vehicle burglary and learned that a male subject was seen entering two vehicles and removing items.

Quick-acting officers found him nearby and took him into custody and found the things he allegedly stole, all of which were returned to the victims, police said.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday, according to jail records.

