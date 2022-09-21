‘Tis the Season to Talk Toys

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Toy industry expert Elizabeth Werner talks about the biggest toy trends for the upcoming holiday season.

The Toy Industry Association’s annual fall preview event is kicking off, and these are the toys that are trending for the holiday season. From the “classics” to retro and even tech – You get a sneak-peek of what to be on the lookout for this season!

Elizabeth Werner is a renowned toy industry expert. Werner has appeared on dozens of broadcast outlets including The View, Fox & Friends, CNN and Access Hollywood to discuss the latest industry trends. Werner also appears as a regular child lifestyle expert on QVC. She was recognized by the Women in Toy Association as the “woman to watch in the toy industry.”

This interview is provided by: Leap Frog, V-Tech, Spinmaster, World of EPI

