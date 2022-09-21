Advertise With Us
Troopers continue investigating crash that killed pedestrian near Foley

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate a weekend crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian near Foley.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 5:28 a.m. Sunday. Tom Isaiah Steele, 34, of Birmingham was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 GMC Sierra driven by a 43-year-old Foley man. Steele was pronounced deceased on scene, according to ALEA.

The crash occurred on Baldwin County 12 about three miles west of Foley.

No further information is available, ALEA said Wednesday.

