USA Health hosting physician-led educational talk: Body Basics for Boys

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. John Sands, a pediatrician at Pediatric Associates of Mobile/USA Health joined us on Studio10 to discuss an important clinic coming up for young men and their parents. Dr. Sands, along with Dr. Alfred Shearer from Pediatric Associates of Mobile/USA Health, will lead the discussion.

USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital is hosting a free, physician-led educational talk for adolescents about puberty and development. This event is open to boys ages 10 and older and their parents or guardians. A parent/guardian is required to be in attendance.

This talk will be taking place on September 27, 2022, at 6 p.m. at the USA Faculty Club. It is located at 6350 Fincher Roa, Mobile, AL 36688.

Online registration is required and can be found here.

