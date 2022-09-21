Watching tropical development that could enter Gulf next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - More hot and humid conditions are showing up today on the Gulf Coast with temps starting off in the mid 70s as of 5 a.m. This means the humidity levels have risen from where they were 24 hours ago. As for rain chances, there is some rain East of I-65 at 5am and there could be a few popping up this afternoon, but the coverage won’t exceed 10%. The clouds move out tonight, and we’ll be totally Sunny and flirting with record heat tomorrow with highs in the upper 90s. The heat levels will start to decline this weekend and into next week.

The tropics have gotten very active with Fiona and Gaston out there, but they won’t threaten us. We could soon have Hermine in the Caribbean and that WILL need to be watched closely as it could enter the Gulf waters next week.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.