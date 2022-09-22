MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - “Buckaroo at the Blue 2022″ is coming up on Wednesday, September 28.

The event benefits the Buckaroo Foundation. The mission of The Buckaroo Foundation is to provide accessibility for children and adults with special needs so that they can reach their fullest therapy potential. One of the many things they do is provide equine therapy.

Enjoy an awesome seafood buffet, ice cold beer, and live music from The Ayers Bros. Band presented by CERTEX alongside a gorgeous view of Mobile Bay, all while supporting an amazing cause, The Buckaroo Foundation. There will also be a $2500 drawdown for $50 a ticket!

You can find ticket info and more at http://www.buckaroofoundation.org/.

