MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - John and Joe from Cottonmouth Custom Cycles joined us on Studio10 to talk about their business and display a couple of Harley-Davidson’s!

The following content was generated by Cottonmouth Custom Cycles:

Established in November of 2019. Cottonmouth Custom Cycles has an unrivaled love for Harley Davidson Motorcycles and a true passion for riding!

John Truskosky (Owner) started CMC to bring a full-service Harley Davidson repair shop to Pensacola that would treat you right! He wanted a shop that has fast service and quality work from a team you can trust.

We have a wide selection of used, new and custom parts in stock. And if we don’t have it...we can get it for you! We are your One-Stop-Shop for apparel and motorcycle accessories, including Leather Boots, Chaps, Gloves and Jackets! CMC has your Motorcycle Audio covered as well. We are your dealership for Rockford Fosgate, Boss and Gohawk audio systems!

All of our motorcycles go through a stringent checklist and come with a 6mo/3000-mile Power Train Warranty with your purchase to make sure that you can have confidence in your ride!

Check out our many one-of-a-kind collectable bikes in our showroom! Come on down to Cottonmouth Custom Cycles, where you’ll be treated like Family...and enjoy a free shot of Moonshine while you’re here!

https://cottonmouthcustoms.com/

