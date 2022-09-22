Disturbance headed toward Gulf next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a very hot day ahead on the Gulf Coast and records could be broken. We will see possible fog out there early this morning and that could cause an issue for the morning commuters, but the fog will burn off quickly after sunrise. Projected highs will reach the upper 90s this afternoon so more brutal heat during the second half of the day today. The record for today is 98 degrees that was set back in the 1920s and we could tie or break that today. Thankfully, the heat levels decrease after today. There will be a little rain popping up this afternoon, but slightly better chances show up ahead of a front on Sunday but the coverage still won’t be impressive.

As of this morning, we still don’t have “Hermine” but the disturbance in the Caribbean is headed towards the southern Gulf early next week. Where it goes beyond that, it’s too early to know. We’ll watch very closely what we see develop with this system over the next several days.

