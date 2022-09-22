FOX10, Infirmary Health offer free prostate screenings

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and FOX10 is teaming up with Infirmary Health to offer free prostate cancer screenings.

The screenings are Friday, Sept. 22, from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Pro-Health Fitness Center in Mobile, Thomas Fitness Center in Fairhope and North Baldwin Fitness Center in Bay Minette.

It’s a PSA test, a simple blood test. There will also be cholesterol, blood pressure and other screenings.

The screenings will be free to the first 100 participants at each location.

