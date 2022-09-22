Gulf Coast Spotlight: Scott Tindle’s new venture is ‘Tram the Town’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Scott Tindle joined us for our Gulf Coast Spotlight to talk about his newest venture, “Tram the Town”.

Tram The Town brings Tinseltown to Mobile on the iconic Universal City Studios trams. Hand restored, these 1960′s vintage vehicles were used to show millions of guests how movies were made, and now they’ll roll the streets of Mobile offering a variety of tours and entertainment options.

http://tramthetown.com/

info@tramthetown.com

https://www.facebook.com/Tram-The-Town-102871169235707/

Tindle also discusses “Beyond the Blockchain”, his radio show on FM talk 106.5.

https://fmtalk1065.com/shows/beyond-the-blockchain

