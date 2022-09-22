Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Gulf Coast Spotlight: Scott Tindle’s new venture is ‘Tram the Town’

By Joe Emer
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Scott Tindle joined us for our Gulf Coast Spotlight to talk about his newest venture, “Tram the Town”.

Tram The Town brings Tinseltown to Mobile on the iconic Universal City Studios trams. Hand restored, these 1960′s vintage vehicles were used to show millions of guests how movies were made, and now they’ll roll the streets of Mobile offering a variety of tours and entertainment options.

http://tramthetown.com/

info@tramthetown.com

https://www.facebook.com/Tram-The-Town-102871169235707/

Tindle also discusses “Beyond the Blockchain”, his radio show on FM talk 106.5.

https://fmtalk1065.com/shows/beyond-the-blockchain

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mobile police release name of Daphne man killed in I-10 crash
Thursday morning, D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles released images of two suspects in...
PHOTOS: D’Iberville Police release images of casino parking lot murder suspects
FAMILY: Alabama veterans, being held captive in Ukraine, have been freed
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Scott Tindle’s new venture is ‘Tram the Town’
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Scott Tindle’s new venture is ‘Tram the Town’