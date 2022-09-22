Gulf Coast watching new wave closely as tropics become more active

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - As the FOX 10 Storm Team keeps a close eye on the tropics -- so are those who live along the Gulf Coast.

When it comes to sunsets -- it doesn’t get much better than Dauphin Island -- aka the “Sunset Capital of Alabama.”

“Absolutely -- it is beautiful,” said one woman vacationing from Arkansas.

All the way from Jonesboro, Arkansas -- these ladies are enjoying the last evening of a four day girls trip.

“It’s completely different here... It’s so relaxing. It is just beautiful. It just lights up the whole sky over here. Totally different,” said one woman vacationing from Arkansas.

With temperatures near 90 degrees on Wednesday -- it’s hard to believe Thursday (September 22) is the first official day of Fall.

Now smack dab in the middle of peak storm season -- the tropics are starting to heat up and become more active. The FOX 10 Storm Team now watching a new wave that could possibly impact the Gulf Coast.

While the “watch and wait” scenario is always a risk of living on the Gulf Coast -- Teresa & Stan Wilson say it was a no-brainer to trade in the Kansas snow for the sandy white beaches of Dauphin Island.

“We love it... We love it here. We couldn’t have asked for any place any better,” said Teresa Wilson.

We’ve been fortunate this storm season, but we still have 2 1/2 months to go. Let’s not forget about Hurricane Michael -- making landfall nearly four years ago as a Cat 5 storm two weeks into October.

Meanwhile, as the Wilsons enjoy their little piece of paradise -- they hope this quiet storm season remains even quieter.

“And so you just prepare for it. And you just have to be prepared for it and be ready. We hope and pray it doesn’t hit anybody. That it just goes away,” said Teresa.

