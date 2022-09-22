Halloween Treats: Graveyard Dirt Cups & Spooky Candy Bark

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re making Halloween Treats to help you get into the spirit. This is Graveyard Dirt Cups and Spooky Candy Bark.

Graveyard Dirt Cups:

Instant Pudding

Gummy Worms

Candy Bones

Baked Chocolate Cookies

White Icing

Whipped Cream

Small plastic cups

1. Place cookies into bag and crush the cookies to make a crumble.

2. Layer crumb mixture and whipped topping in each cup of mix them together for a muddy effect.

3. Use icing to create a design onto of your cup.

4. Add the gummy worms, candy bones, and headstone

Note: We used a kit to make our dirt cups so the grave headstones were already pre-cut.

Spooky Bark:

White Chocolate Meltables

Gummies

Eyeball Sprinkles

Sugar Pearl Sprinkles

Pretzels

Parchment Paper

Baking Sheet

1. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Melt chocolate in the microwave in 30 seconds intervals, stirring in between until melted and smooth.

3. Pour the melted chocolate onto the sheet.

4. Add in the toppings

5. Let completely set before cutting into pieces.

Note: If chocolate starts to set before you finished decorating, just pop it in a warmed oven for a minute to reheat the surface and allow sprinkles to stick.

---

