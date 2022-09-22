iHeart Radio gives the rundown on upcoming events this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Lots of events are happening this weekend. iHeart radio gives a list of what’s coming up.

MOVIES IN THE PARK: KING RICHARD -Thurs 6pm, Arlington Park (1705 Broad Street), Mobile

Rated PG-13: A look at how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became who they are after the coaching from their father Richard Williams.

Movies In The Park is a free event that will happen every Thursday in Fall! 8 Movies in 8 Parks! Bring your blankets, chairs and coolers for a Movie Night with Mobile Parks and Recreation. All Events Start at 6PM. Movies Play at Dark. CLICK HERE

OWA ISLAND MOVIE NIGHTS: MATILDA - Sat 7:30pm, Island Amphitheater, Downtown OWA, Foley

Bring a chair, blanket or towel and enjoy an evening outdoors on the lawn. Relax together as a family and let OWA provide the entertainment free of charge. CLICK HERE

CITY OF GULF SHORES SUNSET SERIES CONCERTS: EARLY JAMES- Thurs 6pm-8pm, Gulf Place, Gulf Shores

These free concerts consist of live music overlooking our beautiful white-sand beaches at sunset. We invite you to bring your family, friends, and lawn chair and join us for these family-friendly concerts. CLICK HERE

LEGENDS IN CONCERT: BACK IN THE BUILDING- Sept 13- Oct 2, Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30pm; Sunday matinees at 3pm; OWA Theater, OWA, Foley

This is a first-ever “Back in the Building” Elvis themed production. Audiences should be ready to fly with the man from Memphis in the all-new show highlighting the multiple eras of the music career of Elvis Presley. All brought to life by three Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Champion/Finalists. The show will feature not only the world’s greatest tribute artists, but a live band, magnificent costumes, and much more. CLICK HERE

PENSACOLA SEAFOOD FESTIVAL- Fri 11am-11pm; Sat 10am-11pm; Sun 11am-5pm, Seville Square, Bartram Park and Fountain Park, downtown Pensacola

Savor delicious seafood, enjoy various musical acts and immerse yourself in historic downtown Pensacola during the Annual Pensacola Seafood Festival, produced by Fiesta Pensacola. This festival is one of the largest arts and crafts fairs in Northwest Florida with more than 150 artisans and craftsmen who travel from around the country to participate. CLICK HERE

USA JAGUAR FOOTBALL vs LOUISIANA TECH - Sat 6pm, Hancock-Whitney Stadium, USA campus, CLICK HERE

For Game Day information, CLICK HERE

Listen to Jags football all season on Sports Talk 99.5, 96.1 the Rocket and on iHeartRadio! Pre-game show starts 2 hours before kickoff. CLICK HERE

---

