Court appearance for man accused of impersonating police officer moved

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of impersonating a police officer, kidnapping and extortion was supposed to appear in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing, but it was delayed until Oct. 5.

Prichard police said Byron Thomas went to a man’s house on Benjamin Street in a police cruiser he said he bought at an auction.

According to detectives, Thomas told the man he had a warrant for his arrest, handcuffed and shackled him, then put him in his car and demanded his family pay him $8,300 for his release.

Thomas has claimed he is fugitive recovery agent and put the man in handcuffs because he took a swing at him.

