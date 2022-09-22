Advertise With Us
Mobile County EMA launches app

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With September being National Hurricane Preparedness Month and things start ramping up in the tropics, the Mobile County Emergency Management Agency has released an app to help keep residents informed and prepared for emergencies.

The free downloadable app pushes out weather-related notifications as well as other potentially dangerous events to which the public needs to be alerted.

The app also provides information related to shelters, points of distribution sites and other applicable information before, during, and after an event.

For more information, visit Mobile County EMA’s website.

