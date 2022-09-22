Advertise With Us
Mobile police release name of Daphne man killed in I-10 crash

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 32-year-old Daphne man was killed Wednesday when the vehicle he was driving struck a FedEx truck from behind on Interstate 10 in Mobile, police said.

The Mobile Police Department said that at about 5:25 p.m. officers responded to the wreck on I-10 westbound between Canal Street and Texas Street. Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that a FedEx truck suffered a mechanical failure and was disabled in the center lane of westbound I-10.

The FedEx truck was struck from behind by a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Hamilton Platt of Daphne. Police said died at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident.

---

