PHOTOS: D'Iberville Police release images of casino parking lot murder suspects

Thursday morning, D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles released images of two suspects in...
Thursday morning, D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles released images of two suspects in the Wednesday morning murder of 36-year-old Nicholaus Craig.(D'Iberville Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday morning, D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles released images of two suspects in the Wednesday morning murder of 36-year-old Nicholaus Craig.

Craig was found dead by D’Iberville Police right after 2 a.m., when they responded to the parking lot of Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort after reports of a gunshot. Since this time, DPD has been tracking down information and suspects, and have identified a dark blue Nissan Altima as the suspect car.

Man shot, killed in Scarlet Pearl parking lot was traveling home to celebrate birthday with family

Now, they release these images of two suspects entering a Circle K gas station off exit 50 on I-10.

Suspect 1 in the murder of 36-year-old Nicholaus Craig.
Suspect 1 in the murder of 36-year-old Nicholaus Craig.(D'Iberville Police Department)
Suspect 2 in the murder of 36-year-old Nicholaus Craig.
Suspect 2 in the murder of 36-year-old Nicholaus Craig.(D'Iberville Police Department)

Chief Nobles states detectives arrived at the gas station Wednesday evening after they received a reported spotting of the suspect vehicle. Detectives were able to retrieve these photos of the two suspects inside the store after they were seen in the vehicle.

Police say the suspect vehicle was determined to be stolen from Prichard, Alabama. It was also spotted in Mobile Wednesday evening.

Vehicle of Scarlet Pearl shooting suspect seen in Mobile

Detectives are working with law enforcement officers from Mobile and Prichard to identify the suspects. If you have any idea who the suspects are or have any information that could help, please contact the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

