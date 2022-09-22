Poarch Creek Indians visit Fairhope East Elementary School

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope east elementary students had a chance to meet and learn from some Poarch Creek Indian tribe members.

Fourth graders at the school entered their library excited to meet and learn more about something they’re currently learning about in class right now - the Poarch Creek Indians.

Students have focused on Alabama history and Indian tribes for the last several weeks.

One section of their learning is specifically about the Poarch Creek Indians. That’s when Amanda Canada, a fourth-grade teacher, reached out to the tribe and they agreed to come to the school to meet the students.

One of the members gave a PowerPoint presentation and showed pictures and videos of the tribe’s background, history, and struggles.

Canada said the students were excited all week for this moment.

“We told them Monday that they were coming and they have been asking every day is it today? Is it today? They’ve been very excited to experience this. They’ve been wiggling to ask questions and see the artifacts that they’ve brought in,” said Canada.

“I love the video and the presentation and I like learning about it,” said one student.

“It was very interesting to see all the stuff on the table and to watch the whole video about the Poarch Creek Indians,” said another student.

Many of the students said they are thankful for the opportunity to meet members of the local tribe, and think it’s important that more students learn about them.

Members from the Tribe said they would like to do more school visits in the future.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.