Police chief, local business owner react to Scarlet Pearl parking lot shooting

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Chaos surrounded the Scarlet Pearl parking lot early Wednesday morning after an unexpected shooting left one person dead.

Authorities say Nicholaus Craig, 36, came from California and rented a room at the hotel because he was on his way to Mobile to celebrate his 36th birthday. At around 2 a.m., Craig was shot and killed by an unknown suspect while sitting in his car in the casino parking lot. According to authorities, a car tag reader system pinged the suspect’s car traveling from Mobile and back.

As for D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles, it saddens him that Craig’s visit ended so tragically.

“We pride ourselves in people coming to visit our community to feel safe,” said Nobles. “This gentleman was not able to sit in his car and mind his own business without losing his life.”

Businesses like Pepe’s Bosque Mexican Grill have been located near the Scarlet Pearl for several years. Owner Lilian Perez said it could have been a close call for any of the businesses, but it was an even closer call for her life.

“That type of thing doesn’t happen in D’Iberville,” said Perez. “Then the backstory, he was heading home to see his family, so it was really shocking and sad. I actually had dinner there that night. It hits close to home. Anytime anything happens here on the Gulf Coast it hits close to home, but this one really did.”

Nobles said to always be on the look out in case the unimaginable happens.

“If you think things don’t feel right to you, then they may not be right,” he said. “Call us and report those things, we would be happy to check them out.”

Perez said staying alert 24/7 is now the reality of today’s world.

“Talk to our children, let them know we always have to be vigilant. Watch where we’re going, watch what’s around us, who’s following us. It’s unfortunate we have to be on high alert, but it’s kind of what we have to do these days,” said Perez.

Mobile police are actively looking for the suspect in the area. The suspect’s car was reported stolen, is missing a rear bumper and has a switched Alabama tag (2CW6059).

If you have any other information about this incident, call D’Iberville Police Department at (228) 396-4252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898

