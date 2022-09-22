Proposed subdivision in Foley causing headaches for some residents

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - There was a heated debate Wednesday night at the Foley planning commission meeting where many residents were in uproar over a proposed subdivision that will potentially disrupt traffic flow, amongst other concerns.

“This is a nightmare getting ready to happen,” said Larry Laugher, who lives where the connecting subdivision could be added off Highway 98. “I mean, this is really bad planning.”

Lauger has lived in the Plantation at Magnolia River subdivision for over a year, and he showed FOX10 papers first mailed to his home two months ago, detailing a potential new subdivision. That would include 179 lots and would essentially be built right where his back fence touches the woods.

“Traffic through here is going to be horrendous,” said Lauger. “Right around my corner and to this dead-end street is going to be one of the roads.”

Multiple residents stood at the meeting to voice their concerns.

Trey Jinright is the engineer on this project, a part of Jade Consulting. He received an earful from some passionate residents.

Mayor Ralph Hellmich said he heard every word from residents.

“I understand your concern,” said Hellmich. “Nobody wants their road to be a raceway.”

Other concerns included flooding, especially many residents said Hurricane Sally damaged many of their homes. They add, they’ll feel like packed sardines if the project moves forward.

“There’s going to be growth,” said Lauger. “That’s going to happen, but we need to work smarter, not harder. Go for quality, not quantity of growth. If we can get some homes built here, that’s fine, but we don’t need six houses per acre, five feet apart, jammed together.”

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.