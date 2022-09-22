Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Recipe: Rouses Cinnamon Swirl Bread

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets
Recipe: Rouses Cinnamon Swirl Bread
Recipe: Rouses Cinnamon Swirl Bread(FOX10 News)
By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are back in the Studio10 kitchen with Chef Nino from Rouses. Today he is cooking up some cinnamon swirl bread.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Women in STEM
Women in STEM
DIY Halloween Activities with Meaghan B. Murphy
DIY Halloween Activities with Meaghan B. Murphy
iHeart Radio gives the rundown on upcoming events this weekend
iHeart Radio gives the rundown on upcoming events this weekend
Cottonmouth Custom Cycles
Cottonmouth Custom Cycles