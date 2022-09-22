Retailers of the Year announced

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Retailer of the Year award winners have been announced. Shoe Station has been named Retailer of the Year with annual sales over $20 million. Mo’Bay Beignets has been recognized as Emerging Retailer of the Year.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Bradley Byrne and Darrell Randle from the Mobile Chamber of Commerce to learn more about the awards and how the chamber can help business owners.

