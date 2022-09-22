Three bronze service seals returned, one still missing after August theft

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) -We have an update on the four stolen bronze seals at the Alabama state veterans memorial cemetery in Spanish fort.

Three of them have been returned. But the search continues for the last one.

It was last month when those seals were stolen right off of the walls at the cemetery.

“It’s the worst thing that’s ever happened here. We were very fortunate that the surrounding community and area that we’re in, we haven’t had any incidents like this in the past. Luckily we’ve gone a little over nine years without this happening. But the fact that these emblems were stolen was a huge disrespect to the community and the veterans for sure,” Assistant Cemetery Director Joseph Buschell said.

So when they appeared outside of the office door at the cemetery, officials were elated.

“I was shocked. I literally left my keys in the door and immediately took a picture to send to Montgomery so we could start talking about it. I called the Sheriff’s department who is actively investigating it. And they’re the ones who told us the guys who were mowing the sides of the roadway were the ones that found them, and they reported it to them. They brought them back to us,” Buschell said.

And they weren’t the only ones… veteran Barry Booth told FOX10 the support they got after the theft was overwhelming.

“Over the period of time since the theft, numerous people wanted to make contributions to purchase new seals…It was terrific. We were so very elated and pleased. The whole community, not just us as individuals, but it was the whole community. Pleased. Very pleased,” Dr. Booth said.

The search continues for the final bronze seal belonging to the Navy. If you have any information, call police.

