Tony Sessions named MFRD August Firefighter of the Month

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department announced Fire Service Driver Tony Sessions as the August 2022 Firefighter of the Month.

Sessions began his career with the MFRD in October 1995. He was promoted to the rank of driver in February 2001.

Sessions currently performs duties of an inspector with the community risk reduction division.

