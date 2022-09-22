Week after Prichard reported city’s ‘most wanted’ turned himself in

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A week after saying that the city’s “most wanted” suspect had turned himself in, police on Thursday arrested him.

Rashad Clanton, 42, of Mobile, has been charged with first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle in connection with a shooting on Sept. 4. He said nothing Thursday as police led him to a patrol vehicle to take him to Mobile County Metro Jail.

Detective Ken Seagle said the victim was a red light on St. Stephens Road, across from a Chevron station, near the on ramp to Interstate 65. He said shooter pulled up alongside her and used a Glock pistol to fire a half-dozen times.

“Somebody pulls up next to her and shoots into her vehicle, striking her in the stomach. … She was shot,” he said. “And then she proceeded on further from there” to get help.

Seagle said Clanton and the victim had a prior relationship that went bad.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and like I said, we’re going to go from there,” he said.

A family member told FOX10 News that the victim remains hospitalized.

Seagle said the victim identified Clanton but that it is unknown whether anyone else was in the car with him. He said it is possible that there could be another suspect. He said Clanton has denied involvement in the shooting.

The source of the confusion over Clanton’s status remains unclear. Prichard officials have not responded to questions about why they initially said he had surrendered. Seagle said he does not know anything about that. He said police have been communicating regularly with him to negotiate his surrender.

“He’d been very cooperative,” he said. “He’d been very forthcoming with information in, you know, text messages and everything. He’s never not given us anything that we asked for.”

Clanton is scheduled to have a bond hearing on Friday.

---

