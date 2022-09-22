We’re keeping tabs on tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are closely watching a developing wave off Venezuela that has a high chance of becoming a depression and storm over the Caribbean in the next few days. The major models show this a significant system near Western Cuba or the Yucatan by early next week. It’s still way too far out to get specific with the potential for our area, but it is probable that this feature could end up in the Gulf by the middle of the week.

Fiona will impact Bermuda tonight, and Canada tomorrow and tomorrow night.

Gaston is not expected to affect the U.S.

We expect highs near 90 and slightly drier air Friday. A second front will lower temperatures even more next week. A few spotty showers are possible along this front, especially near the coast Sunday.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.