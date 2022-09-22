What’s brewing at Soul Caffeine: Fall Breeze

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We got to go check in with Eric Friese, the owner of Soul Caffeine to talk about his new drinks. We got to try the Fall Breeze, cinnamon, brown sugar, and caramel cold cap coffee.

You can find them on Facebook or Instagram.

Soul Caffeine has two locations.

Mobile:

1714 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36604

Baldwin:

2004 US-98 b, Daphne, AL 36526

Hours for both locations:

Monday - Friday: 6 AM - 6 PM

Saturday: 7 AM - 6 PM

Sunday: 7 AM - 4 PM

---

