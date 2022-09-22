MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -With World Heart Day approaching, it’s an opportunity to discuss the advancement of women in STEM, as well as gender equity in cardiovascular healthcare.

Census data shows women are nearly half of the U.S. workforce but hold just 27% of jobs in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). At the same time, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics anticipates the need for 1 million more STEM workers by 2030.

Heart transplant recipient Mackenzie Tannhauser discusses how her heart transplant at age 17 gave her a second chance at life and inspired her pursuit of STEM.

