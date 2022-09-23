Alabama halts execution because of time, IV access concerns

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama officials have called off the lethal injection of a man convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting because of time concerns and trouble accessing the inmate’s veins.

Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said prison officials called off Thursday’s execution after they determined inmate Alan Miller’s “veins could not be accessed in accordance with our protocol” before a midnight deadline to commence the execution.

Miller has been returned to his cell at the south Alabama prison, Hamm said.

The halt came three hours after a divided U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for the execution to begin.

