Cornerstone Gardens connection to the late Queen Elizabeth II

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In honor of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II , Cornerstone Gardens shared a connection they have with the Queen.

‘Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’ is an Alabama camellia named in 1954 for the 27-year old Queen with her consent and delivered to her at Windsor Castle. Alabamians long have loved and respected the Queen, who died at age 96. On March 22, 1954, two beautiful plants of ‘Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’ were shipped to the young Queen in care of Mr. D. Stevenson, head gardener to Her Majesty. Mr. Vaughan Drinkard tells the story of a delegation of more than 100 prominent officials on hand to see two plants of this variety loaded onto an Eastern Airlines plane for special delivery to the Queen. They were housed in a gold-finished crate with a large picture window commissioned by Cliff Harris, the Mobile jeweler and camellia enthusiast who bought Robert Rubel’s famous Longview Nursery, where this seedling originated. Within 24 hours the plants were received at Windsor Castle where they were planted in the Royal Garden.

You can see a mature ‘Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’ which was grafted or cloned from the one located in the Royal Gardens.

Cornerstone Gardens

1066 Government St.

