Feeding the Gulf Coast calling on the community to “Take Action” on hunger

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday, September 23 is Hunger Action Day. Feeding the Gulf Coast is asking for individuals in our community to TAKE ACTION by participating in a community wide food drive.

Feeding the Gulf Coast has partnered with the Mobile Public Library to collect donations of shelf-stable food items. The Mobile Public Library has 10 locations across Mobile where patrons can drop off food donations throughout the year.

September is Hunger Action Month--a nationwide initiative to highlight the impact hunger has on individuals and families experiencing food insecurity.

