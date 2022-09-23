Feeding the Gulf Coast calling on the community to “Take Action” on hunger

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday, September 23 is Hunger Action Day. Feeding the Gulf Coast is asking for individuals in our community to TAKE ACTION by participating in a community wide food drive.

Feeding the Gulf Coast has partnered with the Mobile Public Library to collect donations of shelf-stable food items. The Mobile Public Library has 10 locations across Mobile where patrons can drop off food donations throughout the year.

September is Hunger Action Month--a nationwide initiative to highlight the impact hunger has on individuals and families experiencing food insecurity.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.