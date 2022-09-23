Football Friday 09/23/2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Time to preview another week of high school, college and NFL action! This week Joe talks with FOX10′s Emily Cochran to preview some big non-region games: Saraland at Foley, Daphne at Spanish Fort, and St. Michael at McGill-Toolen.

Then... in college football Auburn looks to rebound at home against Missouri, South hopes to keep a strong start going at home against Louisiana Tech and the Crimson Tide look to roll as they host Vanderbilt.

On Sunday, FOX10 will air New Orleans at Carolina followed by Green Bay at Tampa Bay.

Click on the link to see Joe’s NFL picks and the all new “Ask Joe” segment.

