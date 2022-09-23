FOX10 News teams up with Infirmary Health to give free prostate cancer screenings for the day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - September is prostate cancer awareness month and FOX10 News wanted to help men take charge of their health.

This is why we teamed up with Infirmary Health to offer free prostate cancer screenings Friday morning.

The process was fairly easy, all it took was a PSA test, which is a simple blood test.

The men who came out to the Pro-Health Fitness Center in Mobile to get a screening were in and out within minutes.

The goal is to identify high-risk men who can develop prostate cancer.

Doctor Furhan Yunus at Infirmary Health said it’s important to get these screenings done around the age of 45, but if you have prostate cancer history in the family it’s recommended to get it done even sooner.

“Men who have a family history of more than one first-degree relative with prostate cancer or African American men are at higher risk of developing and possibly dying from that cancer, so please talk to your health care provider,” said Dr. Yunus.

“Well you know I consider this being a part of a physical or something once you reach a certain age you are responsible for your own health,” said Herman Huffman, a patient, “but, just to do this by blood is phenomenal, just phenomenal, absolutely phenomenal.”

Infirmary Health said it’s been at least three years since they’ve had the screening events, in part because of the pandemic, and are happy to be able to have them once again.

The screenings were also conducted at Thomas Fitness Center in Fairhope and the North Baldwin Fitness Center in Bay Minette.

It was free to the first 100 participants at each location.

Men who came out for their screening should get their test results within 3 to 5 days.

