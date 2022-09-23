Gulf Coast Spotlight: Exceptional Foundation’s ‘Exceptional Day’ events

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Exceptional Foundation Gulf Coast (EFGC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that provides social and recreational opportunities to the special needs community of Baldwin and Mobile counties.

Executive Director Jennifer Flad joined us on FOX10 Midday to talk about their upcoming ‘Exceptional Day’ events. Here’s some information they sent us:

Our annual fundraiser will be held Thursday October 6th at The Lakewood Club in Point Clear. This “Exceptional Day” will consist of two events: The 2022 EFGC Golf Tournament beginning at 12noon. The golf tournament will be followed by our Exceptional Arts event that begins at 5:00pm. Exceptional Arts is an evening of art, food, and fun. The event will showcase the talent of the EFGC Participants with a Gallery of items on sale created by them. During the reception, there will also be a Live Art auction of collaborative masterpieces created by local artists together with EFGC Participants.

To find out how to get involved and support the EFGC visit: https://www.exceptionalfoundationgc.org/



