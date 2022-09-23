Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Jury returns $10M verdict against USAA in Hurricane Katrina case

A Jackson County jury just returned a $10 million verdict for punitive damages against...
A Jackson County jury just returned a $10 million verdict for punitive damages against insurance giant United Services Automobile Association (USAA).(WBKO)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County jury just returned a $10 million verdict for punitive damages against insurance giant United Services Automobile Association (USAA).

Now 17 years after Hurricane Katrina roared ashore in South Mississippi, the case is believed to be the last of the outstanding Katrina lawsuits in Jackson County.

Jurors awarded $10 million in punitive damages to the Estate of Sylvia Minor in Ocean Springs. The lawsuit said USAA denied the Minors’ Hurricane Katrina claim in bad faith. Evidence in the case indicated that USAA took more than seven years to pay certain claims presented by Paul and Sylvia Minor, and did so only after a lawsuit was filed.

“This verdict should send a message to insurance companies, that in the future, when dealing with hurricane losses, the companies must promptly pay the claims that are owed,” said attorney Jim Reeves, who along with attorney David Baria represented the estate. “This verdict should help insureds and all homeowners get a fair shake from insurance companies in the next storm.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MPD makes 2nd arrest in Flicker Drive shooting that damaged police vehicle
MPD makes 2nd arrest in Flicker Drive shooting that damaged police vehicle
Today's Outlook for Saturday Evening, Sept. 24, 2022 from FOX10 News
A hot Sunday and Ian is on the way to the Gulf
Today's Outlook for Saturday Evening, Sept. 24, 2022 from FOX10 News
Today's Outlook for Saturday Evening, Sept. 24, 2022 from FOX10 News
They Mobile County Health Department had a great turnout at Cooper Riverside Park Saturday...
Overdose Awareness 5K reaching out to those who need help
We were there for their “Dogs on Hand” event -- which attracted dogs of all sizes to Blackburn...
Dogs on Hand: Man’s best friend helps Kiwanis Club of Bay Minette raise money